Global Disinfectant Gels Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Disinfectant Gels market was valued at 163.83 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.55% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Disinfectant Gels Alcohol-based disinfectant gels (perhaps better termed hand antiseptics) have recently become increasingly popular for hand disinfection, as an alternative to handwashing with soap and water, and in order to improve hand hygiene.The global Disinfectant Gels industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in North America, Europe, Japan and China, such as 3M, Saraya, PURELL, DOW and BODE Chemie. At present, 3M is the world leader, holding 14.49% production market share in 2017.

By Market Vendors:

3M

Saraya

PURELL

DOW

BODE Chemie

Reckitt Benckiser

Plum

Shandong Weigao Group

Beijing Xidebao

By Types:

Hand Disinfectants

Skin and Mucous Membrane Disinfectants

Instrument Disinfectants

By Applications:

Household

Medical

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

