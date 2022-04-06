News

Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Epoxy Molding Compounds

Epoxy Molding Compounds market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Epoxy Molding Compounds market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Normal Epoxy Molding Compound
  • Green Epoxy Molding Compound

 

Segment by Application

  • Semiconductor Encapsulation
  • Electronic Components
  • Sumitomo Bakelite
  • Hitachi Chemical
  • Chang Chun Group
  • Hysol Huawei Electronics
  • Panasonic
  • Kyocera
  • KCC
  • Samsung SDI
  • Eternal Materials
  • Jiangsu Zhongpeng New Material
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical
  • Hexion
  • Nepes
  • Tianjin Kaihua Insulating Material
  • HHCK
  • Scienchem
  • Beijing Sino-tech Electronic Material
  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Epoxy Molding Compounds Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Normal Epoxy Molding Compound
1.2.3 Green Epoxy Molding Compound
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Semiconductor Encapsulation
1.3.3 Electronic Components
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Production
2.1 Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Sales by Region

