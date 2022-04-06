News

Global N-Hexane Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

N-Hexane Market

N-Hexane market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global N-Hexane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • 60% N-Hexane
  • 80% N-Hexane
  • Others

 

  • Industrial Solvents
  • Edible-Oil Extractant
  • Adhesives & Sealants
  • Others
  • Phillips 66
  • Exxon Mobil
  • Chevron Phillips Chemical
  • Bharat Petroleum
  • SK Chem
  • Sumitomo
  • Subaru Corporation
  • SINOPEC
  • CNPC
  • Junyuan Petroleum
  • Haishunde
  • Yufeng Chemical
  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 N-Hexane Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global N-Hexane Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 60% N-Hexane
1.2.3 80% N-Hexane
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global N-Hexane Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Industrial Solvents
1.3.3 Edible-Oil Extractant
1.3.4 Adhesives & Sealants
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global N-Hexane Production
2.1 Global N-Hexane Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global N-Hexane Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global N-Hexane Production by Region
2.3.1 Global N-Hexane Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global N-Hexane Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global N-Hexane Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global N-Hexane Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global N-Hexane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global N-Hexane Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global N-Hexane Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global N-Hexane Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales N-Hexane by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global N-Hexane Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global N-Hexane Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

