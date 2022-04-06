Global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Market
Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Seamless Pipes and Tubes
- Welded Pipes and Tubes
- Oil and Gas
- Food Industry
- Automotive
- Power Industry
- Chemical Industry
- Construction
- Water Treatment
- Others
- ThyssenKrupp
- Tenaris
- Pohang Iron & Steel (POSCO)
- Baosteel
- CENTRAVIS
- Tubacex
- ArcelorMittal
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (NSSMC)
- Outokumpu
- Tianjin Pipe (Group) Corporation
- Zhejiang JIULI Hi-tech Metals
- TISCO
- Sandvik
- Tata Steel
- Butting
- Tsingshan
- JFE
- AK Steel
- Jiuli Group
- Wujin Stainless Steel Pipe Group
- Mannesmann Stainless Tubes
- India
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Seamless Pipes and Tubes
1.2.3 Welded Pipes and Tubes
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Oil and Gas
1.3.3 Food Industry
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Power Industry
1.3.6 Chemical Industry
1.3.7 Construction
1.3.8 Water Treatment
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Production
2.1 Global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 India
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
