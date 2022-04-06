News

Global Display Material Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Display Material Market

Display Material market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Display Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Polarizer
  • Substrate
  • Color Filter Layer
  • Liquid Crystals
  • Backlighting Unit (BLU)
  • Others LCD Materials

Segment by Application

  • Television
  • Smartphone & Tablet
  • Laptop
  • Desktop
  • Signage/Large Format Display
  • Automotive
  • Others

By Company

  • Corning
  • Nitto Denko
  • Sumitomo Chemical
  • Merck
  • LG Chem
  • Samsung Sdi
  • Universal Display Corporation
  • Asahi Glass
  • Idemitsu Kosan
  • Dowdupont
  • Toray Industries
  • DIC Corporation
  • Hodogaya Chemical
  • JSR Corporation
  • Nissan Chemical

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

