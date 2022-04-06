News
Global Display Material Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Display Material Market
Display Material market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Display Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Polarizer
- Substrate
- Color Filter Layer
- Liquid Crystals
- Backlighting Unit (BLU)
- Others LCD Materials
Segment by Application
- Television
- Smartphone & Tablet
- Laptop
- Desktop
- Signage/Large Format Display
- Automotive
- Others
By Company
- Corning
- Nitto Denko
- Sumitomo Chemical
- Merck
- LG Chem
- Samsung Sdi
- Universal Display Corporation
- Asahi Glass
- Idemitsu Kosan
- Dowdupont
- Toray Industries
- DIC Corporation
- Hodogaya Chemical
- JSR Corporation
- Nissan Chemical
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
