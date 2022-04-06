News

Global Paints & Coatings Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Paints & Coatings Market

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore12 hours ago
0 1 2 minutes read

Paints & Coatings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Paints & Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Water-Based Paint
  • Solvent-Based Paint
  • Powder Paint
  • Others

 

  • Architectural
  • Traffic
  • Wood
  • Industrial Equipment
  • Others
  • PPG
  • AkzoNobel
  • Henkel
  • Sherwin-Williams
  • Valspar
  • RPM International
  • Axalta
  • BASF
  • Kansai Paint
  • Sika
  • 3M
  • Asian Paints
  • Nippon Paint
  • HB Fuller
  • Masco
  • Jotun
  • Hempel
  • KCC Corporation
  • DAW SE
  • Shawcor
  • Cromology
  • SK KAKEN
  • Carpoly
  • Taiho Paint
  • Berger Paints
  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Paints & Coatings Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Paints & Coatings Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Water-Based Paint
1.2.3 Solvent-Based Paint
1.2.4 Powder Paint
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Paints & Coatings Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Architectural
1.3.3 Traffic
1.3.4 Wood
1.3.5 Industrial Equipment
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Paints & Coatings Production
2.1 Global Paints & Coatings Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Paints & Coatings Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Paints & Coatings Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Paints & Coatings Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Paints & Coatings Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Paints & Coatings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Paints & Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Paints & Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Paints & Coatings Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Paints & Coatings Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Paints & Coatings Sales by Region (2017-2022)

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore12 hours ago
0 1 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Coconut Fatty Acids Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027

3 weeks ago

Cognitive Operations Market Trend, Regional Outlook by Latest Trend Analysis, Growth Insight, Progression Status and Business Dynamics Forecast Till 2028

January 21, 2022

“Pharmaceutical Grade Macroporous Resin Material Market 2022-28 Analysis with Competitors: DowDuPont ,Lanxess ,Purolite ,Sunresin New Materials ,Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation ,Zhejiang Zhengguang ,ResinTech ,Suqing Group ,”

January 24, 2022

“Global Wheat Germ Oil Market 2022-28 By Key Players: Grupo Plimon ,Viobin ,Agroselprom ,Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH ,CONNOILS ,ARISTA ,Henan Kun Hua Technology ,Kanta Enterprises Private Limited ,Hebei Jiafeng Plant Oils ,Henan Yuanquan ,Navchetna Kendra ,Pokonobe ,Herbal Biosolutions ,Zonghoo ,Anyang Jingsen ,”

January 28, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button