Global Paints & Coatings Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Paints & Coatings Market
Paints & Coatings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Paints & Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Water-Based Paint
- Solvent-Based Paint
- Powder Paint
- Others
- Architectural
- Traffic
- Wood
- Industrial Equipment
- Others
- PPG
- AkzoNobel
- Henkel
- Sherwin-Williams
- Valspar
- RPM International
- Axalta
- BASF
- Kansai Paint
- Sika
- 3M
- Asian Paints
- Nippon Paint
- HB Fuller
- Masco
- Jotun
- Hempel
- KCC Corporation
- DAW SE
- Shawcor
- Cromology
- SK KAKEN
- Carpoly
- Taiho Paint
- Berger Paints
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Paints & Coatings Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Paints & Coatings Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Water-Based Paint
1.2.3 Solvent-Based Paint
1.2.4 Powder Paint
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Paints & Coatings Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Architectural
1.3.3 Traffic
1.3.4 Wood
1.3.5 Industrial Equipment
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Paints & Coatings Production
2.1 Global Paints & Coatings Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Paints & Coatings Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Paints & Coatings Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Paints & Coatings Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Paints & Coatings Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Paints & Coatings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Paints & Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Paints & Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Paints & Coatings Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Paints & Coatings Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Paints & Coatings Sales by Region (2017-2022)
