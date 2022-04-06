Global Paints & Coatings Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Paints & Coatings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Paints & Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Water-Based Paint

Solvent-Based Paint

Powder Paint

Others

Architectural

Traffic

Wood

Industrial Equipment

Others

PPG

AkzoNobel

Henkel

Sherwin-Williams

Valspar

RPM International

Axalta

BASF

Kansai Paint

Sika

3M

Asian Paints

Nippon Paint

HB Fuller

Masco

Jotun

Hempel

KCC Corporation

DAW SE

Shawcor

Cromology

SK KAKEN

Carpoly

Taiho Paint

Berger Paints

North America

Europe

China

Japan

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Paints & Coatings Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Paints & Coatings Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Water-Based Paint

1.2.3 Solvent-Based Paint

1.2.4 Powder Paint

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Paints & Coatings Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Architectural

1.3.3 Traffic

1.3.4 Wood

1.3.5 Industrial Equipment

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Paints & Coatings Production

2.1 Global Paints & Coatings Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Paints & Coatings Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Paints & Coatings Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Paints & Coatings Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Paints & Coatings Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Paints & Coatings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Paints & Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Paints & Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Paints & Coatings Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Paints & Coatings Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Paints & Coatings Sales by Region (2017-2022)

