Global Digital Map Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Digital Map Market

Digital Map market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Map market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Indoor Maps
  • Outdoor Maps

Segment by Application

  • Automotive Navigation
  • Mobile And The Internet
  • Public Sector Agencies And Enterprise
  • Others

By Company

  • ESRi
  • Google
  • Tomtom
  • Mapbox
  • Digitalglobe
  • Digital Map Products
  • Here
  • MapmyindiA
  • Microsoft
  • Navinfo
  • Nearmap
  • Magellan
  • Apple
  • Mapquest
  • Autonavi
  • Yahoo
  • Inrix
  • Mapmechanics
  • Zenrin
  • MapsherpA
  • Openstreetmap
  • Living Map
  • Automotive Navigation DatA
  • Mapman

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

