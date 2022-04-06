News

Global Digital Oilfield Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Digital Oilfield Market

Digital Oilfield market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Oilfield market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Reservoir Optimization
  • Drilling Optimization
  • Production Optimization
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Onshore
  • Offshore

By Company

  • Benchmarking
  • Schlumberger
  • Weatherford
  • BHGe
  • Halliburton
  • National Oilwell Varco
  • ABB
  • Emerson
  • Rockwell
  • Siemens
  • Honeywell
  • Kongsberg
  • IHS Markit
  • CGg
  • Digi International
  • Pason
  • Redline
  • EDg
  • OleumtecH
  • Petrolink
  • Katalyst

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

