Global Connected Agriculture Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Connected Agriculture Market

Connected Agriculture market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Connected Agriculture market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Network Management
  • Smart Water Management

Segment by Application

  • Farm Planning & Management
  • Agricultural Finance

By Company

  • Geographic Revenue Mix
  • Cisco Systems
  • IBM
  • Parametric Technology Corporation
  • SAP SE
  • Trimble Navigation Ltd.
  • Microsoft
  • Vodafone Group PLC
  • Accenture PLC
  • AT&T
  • Link Labs LLC

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

