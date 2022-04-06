News
Global Contact Center Analytics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Contact Center Analytics Market
Contact Center Analytics market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Contact Center Analytics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- On-Premises
- On-Demand
Segment by Application
- Automatic Call Distributor
- Log Management
- Risk and Compliance Management
- Real-time Monitoring and Reporting
- Workforce Optimization
- Customer Experience Management
- Others applications
By Company
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Genpact Limited
- Verint Systems Inc.
- 8×8, Inc.
- Genesys
- Oracle Corporation
- Mitel Networks Corporation
- SAP SE
- Nice Ltd.
- Enghouse Interactive
- Five9, Inc.
- Callminer
- Servion Global Solutions
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
