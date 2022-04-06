Global Tackifiers Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Tackifiers Market
Tackifiers market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tackifiers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Hydrocarbon Resins
- Rosin Esters
- Terpene Resins
- Hot Melt Adhesive
- Pressure Sensitive Adhesive
- Paint & Coating
- Rubber
- Others
- Exxonmobil
- Eastman
- Kolon Industries
- Cray Valley
- Guangdong Komo
- DRT
- Zeon
- Yasuhara Chemical
- Harima Chemicals
- Arakawa Chemical
- Shanghai Jinsen
- Kraton
- IDEMITSU
- RÜTGERS Group
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Tackifiers Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Tackifiers Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hydrocarbon Resins
1.2.3 Rosin Esters
1.2.4 Terpene Resins
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Tackifiers Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hot Melt Adhesive
1.3.3 Pressure Sensitive Adhesive
1.3.4 Paint & Coating
1.3.5 Rubber
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Tackifiers Production
2.1 Global Tackifiers Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Tackifiers Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Tackifiers Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Tackifiers Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Tackifiers Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Tackifiers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Tackifiers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Tackifiers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Tackifiers Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Tackifiers Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Tackifiers Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Tackifiers by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Tackifiers Revenue by Region
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/