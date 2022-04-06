News

Global Continuous Testing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Continuous Testing Market

Continuous Testing market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Continuous Testing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Managed Services
  • Professional Services

Segment by Application

  • Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
  • Large Enterprises

By Company

  • EPAM Systems
  • Mindtree
  • HCL Technologies
  • ATOS
  • Tech Mahindra
  • Hexaware
  • Tricentis
  • Cigniti
  • Larsen & Toubro Infotech
  • NIIT Technologies
  • Qualitest
  • Broadcom
  • Logigear
  • IBM
  • Capgemini
  • Parasoft
  • Softcrylic
  • Spirent Communications
  • Cognizant
  • Micro Focus
  • Syntel

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

