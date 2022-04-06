Global Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Vitamin B12
Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- 0.98
- 0.02
- 0.01
- Others
Segment by Application
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Food Industry
- Feed Industry
- Others
By Company
- Sanofi
- Hebei Yufeng Group
- Hebei Huarong Pharmaceutical
- Ningxia Kingvit Pharmaceutical
- NCPC VICTOR
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 0.98
1.2.3 0.02
1.2.4 0.01
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pharmaceutical Industry
1.3.3 Food Industry
1.3.4 Feed Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin) Production
2.1 Global Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
