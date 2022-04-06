News

Global Crew Management Systems Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Crew Management Systems Market

Crew Management Systems market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Crew Management Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • On-Cloud
  • Server Based

Segment by Application

  • Crew Planning
  • Crew Training
  • Crew Services
  • Crew Operations

By Company

  • Sabre Airline Solutions
  • Lufthansa Systems
  • Fujitsu
  • Jeppesen
  • IBS Software Services Pvt Ltd
  • Aims
  • Blue One Management SA/NV
  • Intelisys Aviation Systems
  • PDC Aviation
  • Aviolinx
  • Hexaware Technologies
  • Sheorey Digital Systems Pvt. Ltd.

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

