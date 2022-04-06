News

Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures

Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Solid Waterproofing Admixture
  • Liquid Waterproofing Admixture

 

Segment by Application

  • Commodity Concrete
  • Prefabricated Concrete

By Company

  • Kryton
  • Xypex Chemical
  • Fosroc
  • Grace
  • Hycrete
  • Sika
  • Penetron
  • BASF Rheomac
  • Schomburg
  • Markham Global
  • IPA Systems
  • Cemix
  • Cementaid
  • Moxie
  • Tecnochem
  • Hunan Yibao Building Material

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Solid Waterproofing Admixture
1.2.3 Liquid Waterproofing Admixture
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commodity Concrete
1.3.3 Prefabricated Concrete
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Production
2.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

