Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

VA (Approximately up to 4%)

VA (Approximately 4 to 30%)

VA (Greater than 40%)

Segment by Application

Hot melt adhesives

Biomedical Engineering

Equipment for Various Sports

Coatings Formulation

Film and Sheet, Injection Molding

By Company

DuPont Packaging and Industrial Polymers(Appeel)

Eastman Chemical

Eurofoam s.r.l.(Evacell)

Fainplast Compounds(EVAtech)

Honeywell(A-C)

Huntsman Corporation

ICO Polymers (A Schulman Inc.)(ICOFLO)

Innospec(FLEXAREN)

LATI(LATISTAT)

LG Chemical(SEETEC)

LyondellBasell(Lupolen)

Petroquimica Triunfo(Tritheva)

Polimeri Europa (Former EniChem)(Greenflex)

Polyram(BondyRam)

Premix Thermoplastics Inc.(PRE-ELEC)

Silon(Tabond)

Teknor Apex Company(Telcar)

Total Atofina(EVA)

Bamberger Polymer

Celanese Corporation(Ateva)

A. Schulman, Inc.(POLYAXIS)

Addcomp(ADD-MAX)

Arkema Group(Evatane)

Armacell(OleTex)

Borealis(Low Sulfur)

Bostik

Braskem

Diamond and Network Polymers

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Product Introduction

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

