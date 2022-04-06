Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- VA (Approximately up to 4%)
- VA (Approximately 4 to 30%)
- VA (Greater than 40%)
Segment by Application
- Hot melt adhesives
- Biomedical Engineering
- Equipment for Various Sports
- Coatings Formulation
- Film and Sheet, Injection Molding
By Company
- DuPont Packaging and Industrial Polymers(Appeel)
- Eastman Chemical
- Eurofoam s.r.l.(Evacell)
- Fainplast Compounds(EVAtech)
- Honeywell(A-C)
- Huntsman Corporation
- ICO Polymers (A Schulman Inc.)(ICOFLO)
- Innospec(FLEXAREN)
- LATI(LATISTAT)
- LG Chemical(SEETEC)
- LyondellBasell(Lupolen)
- Petroquimica Triunfo(Tritheva)
- Polimeri Europa (Former EniChem)(Greenflex)
- Polyram(BondyRam)
- Premix Thermoplastics Inc.(PRE-ELEC)
- Silon(Tabond)
- Teknor Apex Company(Telcar)
- Total Atofina(EVA)
- Bamberger Polymer
- Celanese Corporation(Ateva)
- A. Schulman, Inc.(POLYAXIS)
- Addcomp(ADD-MAX)
- Arkema Group(Evatane)
- Armacell(OleTex)
- Borealis(Low Sulfur)
- Bostik
- Braskem
- Diamond and Network Polymers
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 VA (Approximately up to 4%)
1.2.3 VA (Approximately 4 to 30%)
1.2.4 VA (Greater than 40%)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hot melt adhesives
1.3.3 Biomedical Engineering
1.3.4 Equipment for Various Sports
1.3.5 Coatings Formulation
1.3.6 Film and Sheet, Injection Molding
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Production
2.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/