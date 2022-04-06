NewsTechnology

Global Porous Glass Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Porous Glass

Porous Glass market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Porous Glass market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Black (Gray) Foam Glass
  • White Foam Glass
  • Multicolor Foam Glass

 

Segment by Application

  • Cryogenic Systems
  • Heat Transfer Fluid Systems
  • Chemical Processing Systems
  • Commercial Piping and Building
  • Others

By Company

  • Schott
  • Pittsburgh Corning
  • GLAPOR
  • Earthstone
  • JSC Gomelglass
  • REFAGLASS
  • Zhejiang DEHO
  • YaHong
  • Huichang New Material
  • ZhenShen
  • Zhong Tai Tian Cheng
  • Zhengdi
  • ShouBang
  • Xin Shun Da
  • YongLi
  • Aotai

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Porous Glass Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Porous Glass Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Black (Gray) Foam Glass
1.2.3 White Foam Glass
1.2.4 Multicolor Foam Glass
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Porous Glass Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Cryogenic Systems
1.3.3 Heat Transfer Fluid Systems
1.3.4 Chemical Processing Systems
1.3.5 Commercial Piping and Building
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Porous Glass Production
2.1 Global Porous Glass Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Porous Glass Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Porous Glass Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Porous Glass Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Porous Glass Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Porous Glass Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Porous Glass Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Porous Glass Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Porous Glass Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Porous Glass Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Porous Glass Sales by Region (2017-2022)

