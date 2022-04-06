News

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Crop Protection Chemicals Market

Crop Protection Chemicals market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Crop Protection Chemicals market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Herbicides
  • Insecticides
  • Fungicides
  • Others (Which Include Acaricides, Nematicides, Rodenticides, Disinfectants, Fumigants, Mineral Oils, And Others Crop Protection Chemicals Such as Sulfur, Petroleum Oils, And Sulfuric Acid)

Segment by Application

  • Foliar Spray
  • Seed Treatment
  • Soil Treatment
  • Others (Which Include Chemigation and Fumigation)

By Company

  • BASF SE
  • The DOW Chemical Company
  • E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company
  • Sumitomo Chemical
  • Syngenta AG
  • Bayer Cropscience AG
  • FMC Corporation
  • Monsanto Company
  • Nufarm Limited
  • ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

