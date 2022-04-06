News

Global Cellulose Fiber Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Cellulose Fiber

Cellulose Fiber market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cellulose Fiber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Natural Cellulose Fibers
  • Man-Made Cellulose Fibers

 

Segment by Application

  • Apparel
  • Home Textile
  • Industrial
  • Others

By Company

  • Grasim Industries
  • Lenzing AG
  • Sateri
  • Kelheim Fibres GmbH
  • Grasim Industries Limited
  • Fulida Group Holdings Co.,Ltd
  • CFF GmbH & Co. KG
  • CreaFill Fibers Corporation
  • International Paper
  • Grupo Sniace

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Cellulose Fiber Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Cellulose Fiber Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Natural Cellulose Fibers
1.2.3 Man-Made Cellulose Fibers
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Cellulose Fiber Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Apparel
1.3.3 Home Textile
1.3.4 Industrial
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Cellulose Fiber Production
2.1 Global Cellulose Fiber Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Cellulose Fiber Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Cellulose Fiber Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Cellulose Fiber Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Cellulose Fiber Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Cellulose Fiber Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Cellulose Fiber Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Cellulose Fiber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Cellulose Fiber Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Cellulose Fiber Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Cellulose Fiber Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Cellulose Fiber by Region (2023-2028)

