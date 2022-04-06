News

Global Specialty Glass Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Specialty Glass Market

Specialty Glass market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Specialty Glass market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Glass Ceramics
  • Borosilicate Glass

 

  • Solar Energy Tubes
  • Laboratory Apparatus
  • Heat Glassware
  • Chemical Tubes
  • Pharmaceutical Packaging
  • Electronic and Electrical
  • Others
  • Schott
  • EuroKera
  • NEG
  • Nipro
  • Corning
  • Kanger
  • Linuo
  • Yaohui Group
  • Duran
  • Kavalier
  • Tahsiang
  • Kedi
  • AGC
  • Sichuang Shubo
  • Tianxu
  • Saint-Gobain
  • Haoji
  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Specialty Glass Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Specialty Glass Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Glass Ceramics
1.2.3 Borosilicate Glass
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Specialty Glass Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Solar Energy Tubes
1.3.3 Laboratory Apparatus
1.3.4 Heat Glassware
1.3.5 Chemical Tubes
1.3.6 Pharmaceutical Packaging
1.3.7 Electronic and Electrical
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Specialty Glass Production
2.1 Global Specialty Glass Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Specialty Glass Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Specialty Glass Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Specialty Glass Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Specialty Glass Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Specialty Glass Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Specialty Glass Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Specialty Glass Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Specialty Glass Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Specialty Glass Sales by Region

