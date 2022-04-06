News

Global Cryogenic Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Cryogenic Equipment Market

Cryogenic Equipment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cryogenic Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Nitrogen
  • Oxygen
  • Argon
  • LNG
  • Others Cryogens

Segment by Application

  • Energy & Power
  • Chemical
  • Metallurgy
  • Electronics
  • Shipping
  • Others Industries

By Company

  • Air Liquide
  • Beijing Tianhai Industry.
  • Chart Industries Inc.
  • Cryofab Inc.
  • Cryoquip LLC.
  • Emerson
  • Flowserve Corporation
  • Graham Partners
  • Parker Hannifin
  • Herose GmbH
  • INOX India Ltd.
  • Linde Group AG
  • Taylor-Wharton International LLC.
  • VRV S.P.A
  • Wessington Cryogenics Ltd.
  • Production by Region
  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

