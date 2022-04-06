Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Water soluble polymers

Surfactants

Polymer gels

Biopolymers

Alkaline chemicals

Others

Segment by Application

Onshore

Offshore

By Company

BASF

DuPont

GE(Baker Hughes)

Halliburton

Schlumberger

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Water soluble polymers

1.2.3 Surfactants

1.2.4 Polymer gels

1.2.5 Biopolymers

1.2.6 Alkaline chemicals

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Onshore

1.3.3 Offshore

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Industry Trends

2.3.2 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Market Restraints

