Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery

Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Water soluble polymers
  • Surfactants
  • Polymer gels
  • Biopolymers
  • Alkaline chemicals
  • Others

 

Segment by Application

  • Onshore
  • Offshore

By Company

  • BASF
  • DuPont
  • GE(Baker Hughes)
  • Halliburton
  • Schlumberger

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Water soluble polymers
1.2.3 Surfactants
1.2.4 Polymer gels
1.2.5 Biopolymers
1.2.6 Alkaline chemicals
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Onshore
1.3.3 Offshore
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Industry Trends
2.3.2 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Market Drivers
2.3.3 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Market Challenges
2.3.4 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Market Restraints

