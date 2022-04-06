Global Synthetic Surfaces Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Synthetic Surfaces market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Synthetic Surfaces market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Tuft Grass Below 10 mm Type

Tuft Grass Above 10 and Below 25 mm Type

Tuft Grass Above 25 mm Type

Segment by Application

Sports

Landscaping

Leisure

Others

By Company

Ten Cate (Netherlands)

Shaw Sports Turf (US)

FieldTurf (Tarkett) (France)

CoCreation Grass (China)

Polytan GmbH (Germany)

Domo Sports Grass (Belgium)

ACT Global Sports (US)

SIS Pitches (UK)

Limonta Sport (Italy)

Edel Grass (Netherlands)

Unisport-Saltex Oy (Finland)

GreenVision / Mattex (Saudi Arabia)

Mondo S.p.A (Italy)

Juta Grass (Czech)

Condor Grass (Netherlands)

Nurteks (Turkey)

Taishan (China)

Victoria PLC (UK)

ForestGrass (China)

Forbex (Argentina)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Synthetic Surfaces Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Synthetic Surfaces Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Tuft Grass Below 10 mm Type

1.2.3 Tuft Grass Above 10 and Below 25 mm Type

1.2.4 Tuft Grass Above 25 mm Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Synthetic Surfaces Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Sports

1.3.3 Landscaping

1.3.4 Leisure

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Synthetic Surfaces Production

2.1 Global Synthetic Surfaces Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Synthetic Surfaces Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Synthetic Surfaces Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Synthetic Surfaces Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Synthetic Surfaces Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Synthetic Surfaces Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Synthetic Surfaces Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Synthetic Surfaces Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Synthetic Surfaces Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Synthetic Surfaces Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Synthetic Surfaces Sales by Region (2017-2022)

