Global Non Slip Flooring Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Non Slip Flooring Market
Non Slip Flooring market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non Slip Flooring market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- PVC Flooring
- Wood Flooring
- Metal Flooring
- Others
Segment by Application
- Commercial
- Residential
By Company
- LG Hausys
- Armstrong
- Gerflor
- Targett
- Forbo
- PolyflorJames Halstead
- Bonie
- Takiron
- HANWHA
- Liberty
- Mohawk (including IVC)
- Horner
- Robbins
- Connor
- Aacer Flooring
- Mannington Flooring
- Kentwood Floors
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Non Slip Flooring Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Non Slip Flooring Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PVC Flooring
1.2.3 Wood Flooring
1.2.4 Metal Flooring
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Non Slip Flooring Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Residential
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Non Slip Flooring Production
2.1 Global Non Slip Flooring Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Non Slip Flooring Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Non Slip Flooring Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Non Slip Flooring Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Non Slip Flooring Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Non Slip Flooring Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Non Slip Flooring Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Non Slip Flooring Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Non Slip Flooring Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Non Slip Flooring Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Non Slip Flooring Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Non Slip Flooring by Region (2023-2028)
