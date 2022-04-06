News

Global Non Slip Flooring Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Non Slip Flooring Market

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore12 hours ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Non Slip Flooring market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non Slip Flooring market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • PVC Flooring
  • Wood Flooring
  • Metal Flooring
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Commercial
  • Residential

By Company

  • LG Hausys
  • Armstrong
  • Gerflor
  • Targett
  • Forbo
  • PolyflorJames Halstead
  • Bonie
  • Takiron
  • HANWHA
  • Liberty
  • Mohawk (including IVC)
  • Horner
  • Robbins
  • Connor
  • Aacer Flooring
  • Mannington Flooring
  • Kentwood Floors

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Non Slip Flooring Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Non Slip Flooring Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PVC Flooring
1.2.3 Wood Flooring
1.2.4 Metal Flooring
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Non Slip Flooring Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Residential
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Non Slip Flooring Production
2.1 Global Non Slip Flooring Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Non Slip Flooring Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Non Slip Flooring Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Non Slip Flooring Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Non Slip Flooring Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Non Slip Flooring Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Non Slip Flooring Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Non Slip Flooring Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Non Slip Flooring Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Non Slip Flooring Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Non Slip Flooring Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Non Slip Flooring by Region (2023-2028)

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore12 hours ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Chelsea Bootie Market Growth Challenges, opportunities and Developments 2021 | Belle, Nine West, Salvatore Ferragamo

December 22, 2021

Industrial Controls Market to Witness Rapid Growth by 2028 | ABB Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation, Siemens

December 13, 2021

Global Non-solar Metal Carports and Sheds Market Analysis, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2028

December 14, 2021

Air Treatment System Market Cumulative Impact for COVID-19 Recovery Research Report 2021 | Honeywell, Freudenberg, Donaldson

December 13, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button