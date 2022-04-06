Global Gym Flooring Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Gym Flooring Market
Gym Flooring market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gym Flooring market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- PVC Sports Flooring
- Wood Sports Flooring
Segment by Application
- Commercial
- Residential
By Company
- LG Hausys
- Armstrong
- Gerflor
- Targett
- Forbo
- PolyflorJames Halstead
- Bonie
- Takiron
- HANWHA
- Liberty
- Mohawk (including IVC)
- Horner
- Robbins
- Connor
- Aacer Flooring
- Mannington Flooring
- Kentwood Floors
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Gym Flooring Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Gym Flooring Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PVC Sports Flooring
1.2.3 Wood Sports Flooring
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Gym Flooring Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Residential
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Gym Flooring Production
2.1 Global Gym Flooring Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Gym Flooring Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Gym Flooring Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Gym Flooring Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Gym Flooring Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Gym Flooring Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Gym Flooring Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Gym Flooring Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Gym Flooring Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Gym Flooring Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Gym Flooring Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Gym Flooring by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Gym Flooring Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Gym Flooring Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/