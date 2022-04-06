News

Global Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market

grandresearchstore
Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Government and Research Organizations
  • Associations and Industrial Bodies
  • Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors
  • Crystalline PET Manufacturers
  • Crystalline PET Traders/Suppliers

Segment by Application

  • Films/Sheets
  • LID
  • Trays
  • Cups
  • Bottles
  • Others

By Company

  • Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
  • Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
  • The DOW Chemical Company
  • LA SEDA DE Barcelona (LSB)
  • Dak Americas LLC
  • Petro Polymer Shargh
  • Treform Packaging Ab
  • Quadrant
  • Petrotemex
  • Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

