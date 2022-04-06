Global Chlor-Alkali Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Chlor-Alkali market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chlor-Alkali market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Chlorine

Caustic soda

Soda ash

Others

Segment by Application

Textiles

Glass

Soaps & Detergents

Metallurgy

Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper

Others Applications

By Company

Olin Corporation

Solvay

Tata Chemicals Limited

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Westlake Chemical

AkzoNobel

Formosa Plastic Corporation

Hanwha Chemical Corporation

Tosoh Corporation

Nirma Limited

Tronox

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Chlor-Alkali Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Chlor-Alkali Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Chlorine

1.2.3 Caustic soda

1.2.4 Soda ash

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Chlor-Alkali Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Textiles

1.3.3 Glass

1.3.4 Soaps & Detergents

1.3.5 Metallurgy

1.3.6 Water Treatment

1.3.7 Pulp & Paper

1.3.8 Others Applications

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Chlor-Alkali Production

2.1 Global Chlor-Alkali Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Chlor-Alkali Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Chlor-Alkali Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Chlor-Alkali Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Chlor-Alkali Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Chlor-Alkali Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Chlor-Alkali Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Chlor-Alkali Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Chlor-Alkali Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Chlor-Alkali Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Chlor-Alkali Sales by Region (2017-2022)

