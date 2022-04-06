Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Commercial Rubber Flooring market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Commercial Rubber Flooring market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Natural Rubber

Synthetic Rubber

Segment by Application

Healthcare

Education

Leisure & Hospitality

Retail

Commercial Buildings

Public Buildings

By Company

Hanwha

LG Hausys

China National Building Material Co. Ltd.

Flowcrete

James Halstead

Nora

Milliken Floor Covering

Novalis Innovative Flooring

Tajima

Tkflor

NOX Corporation

TOLI Corporation

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Commercial Rubber Flooring Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Natural Rubber

1.2.3 Synthetic Rubber

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Healthcare

1.3.3 Education

1.3.4 Leisure & Hospitality

1.3.5 Retail

1.3.6 Commercial Buildings

1.3.7 Public Buildings

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Production

2.1 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

