Global Industrial Flooring Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Industrial Flooring Market
Industrial Flooring market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Flooring market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- PVC Flooring
- Wood Flooring
- Stone Flooring
- Others
Segment by Application
- Indoor
- Outdoor
By Company
- Bonie
- Flowcrete
- Sika
- Elgood Industrial Flooring
- Fosroc
- 3M
- BASF
- Resdev
- Summit
- IFI Floorings
- SSC Industrial Flooring
- Veitchi Grou
- THE IRL GROUP
- Premier Industrial Flooring
- Armstrong
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Industrial Flooring Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial Flooring Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PVC Flooring
1.2.3 Wood Flooring
1.2.4 Stone Flooring
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Industrial Flooring Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Indoor
1.3.3 Outdoor
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Industrial Flooring Production
2.1 Global Industrial Flooring Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Industrial Flooring Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Industrial Flooring Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Industrial Flooring Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Industrial Flooring Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Industrial Flooring Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Industrial Flooring Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Industrial Flooring Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Industrial Flooring Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Industrial Flooring Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Industrial Flooring Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Industrial Flooring by Region (2023-2028)
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/