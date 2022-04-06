Global Coated Steel Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Coated Steel market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Coated Steel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Polyester

Fluoropolymer

Siliconized Polyester

Plastisol

Others

Segment by Application

Building & Construction

Appliances

Automotive

Others

By Company

Arcelormittal S.A.

SSAB AB

Salzgitter AG

OJSC Novolipetsk Steel

Voestalpine AG

OJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works

Thyssenkrupp AG

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

United States Steel

Essar Steel Ltd.

Tata Steel Limited

Lysvenskii Metallurgicheskii Zavod ZAO

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Coated Steel Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Coated Steel Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Polyester

1.2.3 Fluoropolymer

1.2.4 Siliconized Polyester

1.2.5 Plastisol

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Coated Steel Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Building & Construction

1.3.3 Appliances

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Coated Steel Production

2.1 Global Coated Steel Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Coated Steel Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Coated Steel Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Coated Steel Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Coated Steel Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Coated Steel Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Coated Steel Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Coated Steel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Coated Steel Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Coated Steel Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Coated Steel Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Coated Steel by Region (2023-2028)

