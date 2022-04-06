Global Coated Steel Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Coated Steel
Coated Steel market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Coated Steel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Polyester
- Fluoropolymer
- Siliconized Polyester
- Plastisol
- Others
Segment by Application
- Building & Construction
- Appliances
- Automotive
- Others
By Company
- Arcelormittal S.A.
- SSAB AB
- Salzgitter AG
- OJSC Novolipetsk Steel
- Voestalpine AG
- OJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works
- Thyssenkrupp AG
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation
- United States Steel
- Essar Steel Ltd.
- Tata Steel Limited
- Lysvenskii Metallurgicheskii Zavod ZAO
- Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Coated Steel Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Coated Steel Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polyester
1.2.3 Fluoropolymer
1.2.4 Siliconized Polyester
1.2.5 Plastisol
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Coated Steel Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Building & Construction
1.3.3 Appliances
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Coated Steel Production
2.1 Global Coated Steel Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Coated Steel Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Coated Steel Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Coated Steel Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Coated Steel Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Coated Steel Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Coated Steel Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Coated Steel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Coated Steel Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Coated Steel Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Coated Steel Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Coated Steel by Region (2023-2028)
