Global Blocked Isocyanate Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Blocked Isocyanate Market

Blocked Isocyanate market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Blocked Isocyanate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Water-based Blocked Isocyanate
  • Solvent-based Blocked Isocyanate

 

  • Single-Component Coating
  • Adhesive
  • Others
  • BAXENDEN
  • Vencorex
  • Covestro
  • Evonik
  • Rudolf
  • EMS
  • Leeson Polyurethanes
  • DIC
  • Asahi KASEI
  • Tosoh
  • Mitsui Chemicals
  • Meisei Chem
  • Jiang Xing Industry
  • Cale Chem
  • Shiquanxing
  • BoGao
  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Blocked Isocyanate Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Blocked Isocyanate Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Water-based Blocked Isocyanate
1.2.3 Solvent-based Blocked Isocyanate
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Blocked Isocyanate Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Single-Component Coating
1.3.3 Adhesive
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Blocked Isocyanate Production
2.1 Global Blocked Isocyanate Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Blocked Isocyanate Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Blocked Isocyanate Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Blocked Isocyanate Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Blocked Isocyanate Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Blocked Isocyanate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Blocked Isocyanate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Blocked Isocyanate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Blocked Isocyanate Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Blocked Isocyanate Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Blocked Isocyanate Sales by Region (2017-2022)

