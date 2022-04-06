Global Filament Yarns Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Filament Yarns market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Filament Yarns market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Viscose Filament Yarns

Spandex Filament Yarns

Others

Segment by Application

Over Coating

Fancy Suiting

Bedding Article

Tyre Fabrics

Others

By Company

Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fiber

Yibin Grace Group

Swan Fiber

Jilin Chemical Fiber

Nanjing Chemical Fiber

Indian rayon

Century rayon(IN)

Hubei Golden Ring

ENKA

Glanzstoff Industries

CHTC Helon

Zhonghui Fiber

Dandong Chemical Fiber

Kesoram Rayon

Jiu Jiang Jin Yuan

Hunan Heli Fiber

Abirami textiles

Threefold Export Combines

Sniace Group

Rahul rayon

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Filament Yarns Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Filament Yarns Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Viscose Filament Yarns

1.2.3 Spandex Filament Yarns

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Filament Yarns Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Over Coating

1.3.3 Fancy Suiting

1.3.4 Bedding Article

1.3.5 Tyre Fabrics

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Filament Yarns Production

2.1 Global Filament Yarns Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Filament Yarns Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Filament Yarns Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Filament Yarns Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Filament Yarns Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Filament Yarns Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Filament Yarns Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Filament Yarns Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Filament Yarns Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Filament Yarns Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Filament Yarns Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Filament Yarns by Region (2023-2028)

