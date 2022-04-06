Global Filament Yarns Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Filament Yarns Market
Filament Yarns market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Filament Yarns market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Viscose Filament Yarns
- Spandex Filament Yarns
- Others
Segment by Application
- Over Coating
- Fancy Suiting
- Bedding Article
- Tyre Fabrics
- Others
By Company
- Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fiber
- Yibin Grace Group
- Swan Fiber
- Jilin Chemical Fiber
- Nanjing Chemical Fiber
- Indian rayon
- Century rayon(IN)
- Hubei Golden Ring
- ENKA
- Glanzstoff Industries
- CHTC Helon
- Zhonghui Fiber
- Dandong Chemical Fiber
- Kesoram Rayon
- Jiu Jiang Jin Yuan
- Hunan Heli Fiber
- Abirami textiles
- Threefold Export Combines
- Sniace Group
- Rahul rayon
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Filament Yarns Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Filament Yarns Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Viscose Filament Yarns
1.2.3 Spandex Filament Yarns
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Filament Yarns Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Over Coating
1.3.3 Fancy Suiting
1.3.4 Bedding Article
1.3.5 Tyre Fabrics
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Filament Yarns Production
2.1 Global Filament Yarns Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Filament Yarns Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Filament Yarns Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Filament Yarns Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Filament Yarns Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Filament Yarns Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Filament Yarns Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Filament Yarns Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Filament Yarns Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Filament Yarns Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Filament Yarns Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Filament Yarns by Region (2023-2028)
