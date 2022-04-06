News

Global Coating Resins Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Coating Resins

Coating Resins market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Coating Resins market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Acrylic
  • Alkyd
  • Vinyl
  • Polyurethane
  • Epoxy
  • Amino
  • Unsaturated Polyester
  • Saturated Polyester
  • Others

 

Segment by Application

  • Architectural Coatings
  • Automotive Coatings
  • General Industrial Coatings
  • High Performance Coatings
  • Wood Coatings
  • Packaging Coatings
  • Others

By Company

  • Allnex Belgium SA/Nv
  • Arkema S.A.
  • BASF SE
  • Bayer AG
  • Momentive Specialty Chemicals
  • Nuplex Industries Ltd.
  • Royal DSM
  • The DOW Chemical Company
  • The Valspar Corporation
  • PCCR USA Inc.

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Coating Resins Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Coating Resins Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Acrylic
1.2.3 Alkyd
1.2.4 Vinyl
1.2.5 Polyurethane
1.2.6 Epoxy
1.2.7 Amino
1.2.8 Unsaturated Polyester
1.2.9 Saturated Polyester
1.2.10 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Coating Resins Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Architectural Coatings
1.3.3 Automotive Coatings
1.3.4 General Industrial Coatings
1.3.5 High Performance Coatings
1.3.6 Wood Coatings
1.3.7 Packaging Coatings
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Coating Resins Production
2.1 Global Coating Resins Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Coating Resins Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Coating Resins Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Coating Resins Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Coating Resins Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Coating Resins Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Coating Resins Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Coating Resins Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

