Global Coating Resins Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Coating Resins market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Coating Resins market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Acrylic

Alkyd

Vinyl

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Amino

Unsaturated Polyester

Saturated Polyester

Others

Segment by Application

Architectural Coatings

Automotive Coatings

General Industrial Coatings

High Performance Coatings

Wood Coatings

Packaging Coatings

Others

By Company

Allnex Belgium SA/Nv

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Momentive Specialty Chemicals

Nuplex Industries Ltd.

Royal DSM

The DOW Chemical Company

The Valspar Corporation

PCCR USA Inc.

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Coating Resins Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Coating Resins Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Acrylic

1.2.3 Alkyd

1.2.4 Vinyl

1.2.5 Polyurethane

1.2.6 Epoxy

1.2.7 Amino

1.2.8 Unsaturated Polyester

1.2.9 Saturated Polyester

1.2.10 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Coating Resins Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Architectural Coatings

1.3.3 Automotive Coatings

1.3.4 General Industrial Coatings

1.3.5 High Performance Coatings

1.3.6 Wood Coatings

1.3.7 Packaging Coatings

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Coating Resins Production

2.1 Global Coating Resins Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Coating Resins Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Coating Resins Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Coating Resins Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Coating Resins Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Coating Resins Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Coating Resins Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Coating Resins Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

