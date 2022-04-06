News

Global Continuous Delivery Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Continuous Delivery Market

Continuous Delivery market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Continuous Delivery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • On-premises
  • Cloud

Segment by Application

  • Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
  • Telecommunications
  • Media and entertainment
  • Retail and eCommerce
  • Healthcare
  • Manufacturing
  • Education
  • Others (Government, Transport and Logistics, and Energy and Utilities)

By Company

  • Atlassian
  • IBM
  • Xebialabs
  • Broadcom
  • Electric Cloud
  • Puppet Enterprise
  • Chef Software
  • Cloudbees
  • Microsoft
  • Flexagon
  • Micro Focus
  • Clarive

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

