Global Vitamin A Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Vitamin A market was valued at 1464.13 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .1% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Vitamin A is a group of unsaturated nutritional organic compounds that includes retinol, retinal, retinoic acid, and several provitamin A carotenoids (most notably beta-carotene). Vitamin A has multiple functions: it is important for growth and development, for the maintenance of the immune system and good vision. Vitamin A is needed by the retina of the eye in the form of retinal, which combines with protein opsin to form rhodopsin, the light-absorbing molecule necessary for both low-light (scotopic vision) and color vision. Vitamin A also functions in a very different role as retinoic acid (an irreversibly oxidized form of retinol), which is an important hormone-like growth factor for epithelial and other cells. Vitamin A chemical called retinol is the earliest discovered vitamin. Vitamin A contains two. One is Vitamin A alcohol ( retinol ), was the first Vitamin A morphology ( found only in animal foods ); The other is carotene, vitamin A can be synthesized in the human body ( provitaminA, preformed material from plant and animal foods intake ); Vitamin A unit of measure is USP units ( United States Pharmocopea ), IU units ( International Units ), RE ( Retinol Equivalents ) . The global average price of Vitamin A is in the decreasing trend, from 26370 USD/MT in 2011 to 24867 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. USA is the largest producer of Vitamin A, with a production market share nearly 34% in 2016. China is the second largest producer of Vitamin A, enjoying production market share nearly 33% in 2016.

By Market Vendors:

DSM

BASF

Zhejiang NHU

Adisseo

Zhejiang Medicine

Kingdomway

By Types:

Feed Grade Vitamin A

Food Grade Vitamin A

Pharmaceutical Grade Vitamin A

By Applications:

Animal Feed Additives

Human Nutrition

Cosmetics

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Vitamin A Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Vitamin A Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Feed Grade Vitamin A

1.4.3 Food Grade Vitamin A

1.4.4 Pharmaceutical Grade Vitamin A

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Vitamin A Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Animal Feed Additives

1.5.3 Human Nutrition

1.5.4 Cosmetics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Vitamin A Market

1.8.1 Global Vitamin A Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Vitamin A Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Vitamin A Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Vitamin A Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Vitamin A Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Vitamin A Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Vitamin A Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Vitamin A Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Vitamin A Sales Volume Growth Rate

