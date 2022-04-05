Global Vitamin A Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Vitamin A
The global Vitamin A market was valued at 1464.13 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .1% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Vitamin A is a group of unsaturated nutritional organic compounds that includes retinol, retinal, retinoic acid, and several provitamin A carotenoids (most notably beta-carotene). Vitamin A has multiple functions: it is important for growth and development, for the maintenance of the immune system and good vision. Vitamin A is needed by the retina of the eye in the form of retinal, which combines with protein opsin to form rhodopsin, the light-absorbing molecule necessary for both low-light (scotopic vision) and color vision. Vitamin A also functions in a very different role as retinoic acid (an irreversibly oxidized form of retinol), which is an important hormone-like growth factor for epithelial and other cells. Vitamin A chemical called retinol is the earliest discovered vitamin. Vitamin A contains two. One is Vitamin A alcohol ( retinol ), was the first Vitamin A morphology ( found only in animal foods ); The other is carotene, vitamin A can be synthesized in the human body ( provitaminA, preformed material from plant and animal foods intake ); Vitamin A unit of measure is USP units ( United States Pharmocopea ), IU units ( International Units ), RE ( Retinol Equivalents ) . The global average price of Vitamin A is in the decreasing trend, from 26370 USD/MT in 2011 to 24867 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. USA is the largest producer of Vitamin A, with a production market share nearly 34% in 2016. China is the second largest producer of Vitamin A, enjoying production market share nearly 33% in 2016.
By Market Vendors:
- DSM
- BASF
- Zhejiang NHU
- Adisseo
- Zhejiang Medicine
- Kingdomway
By Types:
- Feed Grade Vitamin A
- Food Grade Vitamin A
- Pharmaceutical Grade Vitamin A
By Applications:
- Animal Feed Additives
- Human Nutrition
- Cosmetics
Key Indicators Analysed
- Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
- Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
- Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
- Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
- Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Key Reasons to Purchase
- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
- Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
- To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
- Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
- Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Vitamin A Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Vitamin A Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027
1.4.2 Feed Grade Vitamin A
1.4.3 Food Grade Vitamin A
1.4.4 Pharmaceutical Grade Vitamin A
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Vitamin A Market Share by Application: 2022-2027
1.5.2 Animal Feed Additives
1.5.3 Human Nutrition
1.5.4 Cosmetics
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
1.8 Overview of Global Vitamin A Market
1.8.1 Global Vitamin A Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)
1.8.2 North America
1.8.3 East Asia
1.8.4 Europe
1.8.5 South Asia
1.8.6 Southeast Asia
1.8.7 Middle East
1.8.8 Africa
1.8.9 Oceania
1.8.10 South America
1.8.11 Rest of the World
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Vitamin A Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Vitamin A Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Vitamin A Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Vitamin A Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3 Sales by Region
3.1 Global Vitamin A Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Vitamin A Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.3 North America Vitamin A Sales Volume
3.3.1 North America Vitamin A Sales Volume Growth Rate
