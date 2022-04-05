Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Cosmetic Chemicals market was valued at 2008.3 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Cosmetics are substances or products used to enhance or alter the appearance or fragrance of the body. Many cosmetics are designed for use of applying to the face and hair. They are generally mixtures of chemical compounds; some being derived from natural sources (such as coconut oil), and some being synthetics.North America was the largest regional market for cosmetic chemicals market in 2017 followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America market is expected to grow significantly over the next seven years on account of biggest cosmetics market present in the U.S. Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period on owing to growing consumer spending on cosmetic products coupled with increasing disposable income in this region. In addition, cosmetic chemicals market in Latin America and Middle East regions are expected to grow considerably in near future.

By Market Vendors:

DowDuPont

Eastman Chemical

Solvay

BASF

Ashland

Procter & Gamble

Evonik Industries

Bayer

Akzo Nobel

Clariant

Givaudan

Lonza

Lanxess

By Types:

Emollients & Moisturizers

Single-use Additives

Surfactants

Thickening Agents

By Applications:

Color Cosmetics

Perfumes & Fragrances

Skin Care & Hair Care

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cosmetic Chemicals Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Emollients & Moisturizers

1.4.3 Single-use Additives

1.4.4 Surfactants

1.4.5 Thickening Agents

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Color Cosmetics

1.5.3 Perfumes & Fragrances

1.5.4 Skin Care & Hair Care

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market

1.8.1 Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cosmetic Chemicals Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Cosmetic Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Cosmetic Chemicals Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Cosmetic Chemicals Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Cosmetic Chemicals Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Cosmetic Chemicals Sales Revenue Market Share

