Global Micro Irrigation System Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Micro Irrigation System Market
The global Micro Irrigation System market was valued at 5143.41 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.28% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Micro-irrigation, also called localised irrigation, low volume irrigation, low-flow irrigation, or trickle irrigation is an irrigation method with lower pressure and flow than a traditional sprinkler system. Low volume irrigation is used in agriculture for row crops, orchards, and vineyards. It is also used in horticulture in wholesale nurseries, in landscaping for civic, commercial, and private landscapes and gardens, and in the science and practice of restoration ecology and environmental remediation.Asia Pacific is predicted to be the most attractive region in the global micro irrigation systems market in terms of absolute and incremental dollar opportunity and all major companies are highly advised to cater to the discerning needs of countries in this volatile region.
By Market Verdors:
- Netafim
- Jain Irrigation Systems
- The Toro
- Rain Bird
- Hunter
- Valmont
- Rivulis
- Lindsay
- Reinke
By Types:
- Drip Irrigation
- Micro/Mini Sprinkler Irrigation
- Conventional Sprinkler Irrigation
- Traditional Sprinklers
- Central Pivot Sprinklers
- Lateral Move Sprinklers
By Applications:
- Small Farmers
- Large Private & Corporate Farming
- Government
