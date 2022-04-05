Global Laser Cladding Material Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Laser Cladding Material market was valued at 131.9 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.44% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Laser cladding is a process in which a metal coating is applied onto the surface of a part using a laser as the heat source. The process is often used to create a protective coating for increased functionality, as well as restore damaged or worn surfaces. Laser cladding allows extended life of equipment and machinery in which parts are exposed to corrosion, wear or impact. For example, the construction equipment industry applies this technology to their products to increase wear resistance and keep equipment in service longer.With the impressive rates in the adoption of electric vehicles, manufacturers are introducing advanced technology features, which are attracting a larger number of consumers. The current focus is directed towards the improvement of the performance and safety of Li-ion batteries in electric vehicles, which is creating a demand for laser cladding. The US, China, and Europe are witnessing healthy adoption rates of electric vehicles. The revenue generated from the sales of these vehicles is being reinvested into R&D activities, which is expected to propel the global laser cladding equipment market.

By Market Vendors:

Oerlikon Metco

Hgans AB

Praxair S.T. Technology

Wall Colmonoy

FST

DURUM

Kennametal Stellite

Sentes-BIR

Hongbo Laser

AMC Powders

Henan Igood

By Types:

Cobalt Based Alloys

Nickel Based Alloys

Iron Based Alloys

Carbides and Carbide blends

By Applications:

Aviation

Power Generation

Automotive & Transportation

Petrochemical processing

Mining

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

