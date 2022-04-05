Global Polystyrene (PS) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Polystyrene (PS) market was valued at 3958.08 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.26% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polystyrene is a synthetic polymer, made from mono styrene. It is aromatic and can be solid or foamed. Polystyrene is generally hard, clear and brittle. It haslow melting point and poor resistivity to oxygen. Also, it has low cost in terms of resin per unit weight. It is a vinyl polymer that means it has an extended hydrocarbon chain with a phenyl group attached to every carbon atom. It is the most commonly used plastic and finds application in protective packaging, containers, lids, bottles and in the making of models.The global market for polystyrene has shown tremendous potential especially in developing economies like China, India, Brazil, and Russia amongst others. Since polystyrene is used in a variety of products, the demand is expected to grow at a rapid rate. Packaging, construction, and consumer electronic industries are the major consumers for polystyrene and the growth is expected to remain high with the constant rise in population. Other major regions like North America and Europe are expected to have a constant demand for polystyrene for the next six years. The major applications of polystyrene include packaging, consumer electronics, construction, medical, and home appliances etc. The durability of the product, its range of hardness, flexibility as well as its cost-effectiveness makes it a popular material in a wide range of products.

By Market Vendors:

BASF

The DOW Chemicals

Boston Scientific

Axion Polymers

LG Chemical

NOVA Chemicals

Trinseo

By Types:

EPS

HIPS

SPS

By Applications:

Packaging

Electronics

Consumer Goods & Appliances

Construction

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Polystyrene (PS) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Polystyrene (PS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 EPS

1.4.3 HIPS

1.4.4 SPS

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polystyrene (PS) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Packaging

1.5.3 Electronics

1.5.4 Consumer Goods & Appliances

1.5.5 Construction

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Polystyrene (PS) Market

1.8.1 Global Polystyrene (PS) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polystyrene (PS) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Polystyrene (PS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Polystyrene (PS) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Polystyrene (PS) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Polystyrene (PS) Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Polystyrene (PS) Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Polystyrene (PS) Sales Volume

