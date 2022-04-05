Global Long-term Rental Apartments Market Research Report 2022
Long-term Rental Apartments market is segmented by players, region (country), by Property Acquisition and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Long-term Rental Apartments market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Property Acquisition and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Property Acquisition
- Acquire
- Self-build
- Lease
Segment by Application
- Individual Tenants
- Corporate Tenants
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
By Company
- Common
- HomeShare
- Ollie
- EQR
- Starwood
- Vonovia
- Ziroom
- Inboyu
- Iguanyu
- Mofang Apartment
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Property Acquisition
1.2.1 Global Long-term Rental Apartments Market Size Growth Rate by Property Acquisition: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Acquire
1.2.3 Self-build
1.2.4 Lease
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Long-term Rental Apartments Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Individual Tenants
1.3.3 Corporate Tenants
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Long-term Rental Apartments Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Long-term Rental Apartments Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Long-term Rental Apartments Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Long-term Rental Apartments Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Long-term Rental Apartments Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Long-term Rental Apartments Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Long-term Rental Apartments Industry Trends
2.3.2 Long-term Rental Apartments Market Drivers
2.3.3 Long-term Rental Apartments Market Challenges
2.3.4 Long-term Rental Apartments Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Long-term Rental Apartments Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Long-term Rental Apartments Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Long-term Rental Apartments Revenue Market Sh
