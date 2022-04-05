Global Ethanolamine Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Ethanolamine market was valued at 2942.17 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.16% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ethanolamine is a multifunctional family of amino alcohols favored for a diverse range of applications. They are produced commercially by reacting ethylene oxide with ammonia. They are hygroscopic and miscible with water, most alcohols, and polyols. As alkalines, they react with acids to form esters or salts. Their versatile properties qualify them for industrial use as absorbents for gas treating; as emulsifiers in cleaning products; and as a corrosion inhibitor.Ethanolamine has three types, such as monoethanolamine (MEA), diethanolamine (DEA) and triethanolamine (TEA). Different products have different applications. After all, ethanolamine is mainly applied in surfactant in personal care, agrochemical production, gas treatment, construction and wood Preservation etc. During all applications, ethanolamine consumed in surfactant in personal care is the largest, with a consumption share of 31.88% in 2016. While in construction field, isopropanolamine is a substitution of triethanolamine.

By Market Verdors:

DowDuPont

BASF

Ineos Oxides

Huntsman

Akzo Nobel

Nippon Shokubai

Mitsui Chemicals

KPX Green

Arak Petrochemical Company

OUCC

Yinyan Specialty Chemicals

Jiahua

Xian Lin Chemical

Maoming PetroChemical Shihua

JLZX Chemical

By Types:

Monoethanolamine (MEA)

Diethanolamine (DEA)

Triethanolamine (TEA)

By Applications:

Surfactant in Personal Care

Agrochemical Production

Gas Treatment

Construction

Wood Preservation

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Ethanolamine Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Ethanolamine Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Monoethanolamine (MEA)

1.4.3 Diethanolamine (DEA)

1.4.4 Triethanolamine (TEA)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ethanolamine Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Surfactant in Personal Care

1.5.3 Agrochemical Production

1.5.4 Gas Treatment

1.5.5 Construction

1.5.6 Wood Preservation

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Ethanolamine Market

1.8.1 Global Ethanolamine Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ethanolamine Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Ethanolamine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Ethanolamine Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Ethanolamine Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Ethanolamine Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Ethanolamine Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 N

