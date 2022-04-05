Global SPUR Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global SPUR Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants market was valued at 226.74 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.59% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

SPUR Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants are an integration of both high-performance polyurethane and silicone technologies. These technologies create a hybrid Sealants that has both the durable and paintable properties of a polyurethane sealant, while also having the superior weathering and UV resistance of a silicone sealant.The world`s large enterprises about SPUR are mainly concentrated in Europe and USA. This market is relatively small, and it has not attracted more manufacturers to enter this market. The industry is relatively concentration, the key brand include Sika AG, 3M, Arkema (Bostik), DOW and Tremco illbruck etc.

By Market Verdors:

Sika AG

3M

Arkema (Bostik)

DOW

Tremco illbruck

By Types:

One Component

Two Component

By Applications:

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

General Industry

2022-2027 Global and Regional SPUR Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version