Global PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global PV Metallization Aluminium Paste market was valued at 287.5 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.74% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Aluminum paste is used to make contact at the back p-type surface. This is annealed to introduce a p doped region at the back of the cell, to lower the contact resistance and to supply a back surface field that reflects minority carriers back towards the junction.The consumption of PV Aluminum paste in solar cell is relatively fixed, and growth in solar cell output directly spurs demand for PV Aluminum paste. And the forecast data on installed capacity of solar cell is expected increasing in next few years. China domestic Al Paste industry developed fast, followed by Taiwan reaching the second plant. Domestic technology has made a great breakthrough technically, but we still cannot reach the same level as similar products in foreign country on performance index and coating effect.

By Market Verdors:

Rutech

Giga Solar

Monocrystal

Toyo Aluminium

Hoyi Tech

Tehsun

DuPont

Kaiyuan Minsheng

Leed

ThinTech Materials

Xian Hongxing

Wuhan Youleguang

Full Power

By Types:

BSF Solar Cells

PERC Solar Cells

By Applications:

Mono-Si Solar Cell

Multi-Si Solar Cell

