Global Specialty Coatings Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Specialty Coatings Market

The global Specialty Coatings market was valued at 2346.18 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.59% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

By Market Verdors:

  • Ashland
  • Evonik
  • PPG Insustries
  • Akzo-Nobel
  • Henkel
  • BASF
  • Sherwin-Williams
  • Dow Chemical
  • Sumitomo
  • DuPont
  • Valspar
  • Nippon
  • Mitsubishi
  • HuaRun
  • Carpoly
  • Mitsui
  • Specialty Coating Systems
  • U.S. Specialty Coatings
  • Augusta Specialty Coatings
  • Expera Specialty Solutions
  • Masterbond
  • Axalta
  • SCI Specialty Coatings
  • Cross-Roads Coatings
  • Quest Specialty Chemicals
  • PolyOne Specialty Coatings

By Types:

  • Conformal Coating
  • Corrosion Resistant Coating
  • Shielding Coating
  • Optical Coating
  • Wear Resistant Coating

By Applications:

  • Automotive
  • Marine
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Construction
  • Electronics

