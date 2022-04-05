Wireless Antenna Market Research Report 2022

The global Wireless Antenna market was valued at 381.36 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 12.58% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Wireless Antenna are used in the terminal equipment including Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Wearables, IOT, and Automotive.Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Wireless Antenna market, while the South Korea is the second sales volume market for Wireless Antenna in 2017. In the industry, Harada profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Amphenol and Sunway ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 10.07%, 9.05% and 8.54% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy. Nowadays, there are three mainly applications of Wireless Antenna, including Mobile Devices, IOT and Automotive. And Mobile Devices is the main applications for Wireless Antenna, and the Mobile Devices reached a sales volume of approximately 10153.07 M Unit in 2017, with 98.08% of global sales volume. In the coming years, with the arrival of 5G and the Internet of Vehicles, we expect that the price of Wireless Antenna will increase and the market outlook will be good. Wireless Antenna technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

By Market Verdors:

Harada

Amphenol

Sunway

Molex

Skycross

Yokowa

Galtronics

Pulse

Speed

Ethertronics

Hirschmann

Laird

Ace Tech

Shenglu

Inzi Controls

Fiamm

Sky-wave

3GTX

Auden

South-star

Deman

Tuko

Wutong

By Types:

UHF

VHF

By Applications:

Mobile Devices

IOT

Automotive

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Wireless Antenna Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Wireless Antenna Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 UHF

1.4.3 VHF

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wireless Antenna Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Mobile Devices

1.5.3 IOT

1.5.4 Automotive

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Wireless Antenna Market

1.8.1 Global Wireless Antenna Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Wireless Antenna Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Wireless Antenna Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Wireless Antenna Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Wireless Antenna Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Wireless Antenna Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Wireless Antenna Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Wireless Antenna Sales Volume

