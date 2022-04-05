Optical Encoder Ics Market Research Report 2022

The global Optical Encoder Ics market was valued at 20.88 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.68% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Optical encoders have been the popular choice in the motion control market for many years. They are comprised of an LED light source (typically infrared) and photodetectors placed on opposite sides of an encoder disk. This disk is constructed of plastic or glass and contains a series of alternating transparent and opaque lines or slots. During the rotation of the disk, the LED light path is interrupted by the alternating lines or slots on the disk, which in turn produces the typical square wave A & B quadrature pulses used to determine shaft rotation and speed.Global major companies profiled in the Optical Encoder Ics market include Broadcom, New Japan Radio, etc. Global top two companies account for nearly 50% of the market share. In terms of consumption region, the market for Optical Encoder ICs divided into five geographic regions: In Europe, total Encoder IC accounted for about 25%. In North America, total Encoder IC accounted for over 30%. The Encoder IC market in Asia-Pacific accounted for over 30%. Among the key type segments, Reflective Type Optical Encoder ICs segment accounted for the leading share in the market and is projected to dominate the market over the estimated period. And based on application, the world`s largest application of Optical Encoder ICs is in Industrial Automation, accounted for over 25%, followed by Motors manufacturing with over 20 percent.

By Market Verdors:

Broadcom

New Japan Radio

SEIKO NPC

IC-Haus

PREMA Semiconductor

Hamamatsu

By Types:

Transmissive Type

Reflective Type

By Applications:

Industrial Automation

Motors

Medical

Office Automation

Consumer Electronics

Semiconductor Equipment

Measurement Equipment

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Optical Encoder Ics Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Optical Encoder Ics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Transmissive Type

1.4.3 Reflective Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Optical Encoder Ics Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Industrial Automation

1.5.3 Motors

1.5.4 Medical

1.5.5 Office Automation

1.5.6 Consumer Electronics

1.5.7 Semiconductor Equipment

1.5.8 Measurement Equipment

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Optical Encoder Ics Market

1.8.1 Global Optical Encoder Ics Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Optical Encoder Ics Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Optical Encoder Ics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Optical Encoder Ics Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Optical Encoder Ics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Optical Encoder Ics Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

