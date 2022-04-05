PVC Compound Market Research Report 2022

The global PVC Compound market was valued at 1008.76 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.19% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The most versatile thermoplastic material commercially available in a variety of compounded forms to cover a wide range of hardness and flexibility applications is PVC. It has good physical strength and excellent resistance to water and chemicals. The PVC characteristics are when the flame is withdrawn and difficult to ignite and have self-extinguishing. PVC resin is liable to degradation on heating and is a very tricky material to process, unless properly compounded. This places a great deal of responsibility on the compounding technologist. The use of compounding is to mix the resin and other additives into a homogeneous state of processing. These compounds use for the manufacture of finished products. It is impossible to process PVC resin without the addition of certain compounding ingredients such as heat stabilizers and lubricants. The global PVC Compound industry has a low concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, and Europe, such as Westlake Chemical, Mexichem, Aurora Plastics, Benvic Europe and INEOS Compounds. At present, Westlake Chemical is the world leader, holding 23.5% production market share in 2016.

By Market Verdors:

Westlake Chemical

Mexichem

Aurora Plastics

Benvic Europe

INEOS Compounds

Vinyl Compounds

Teknor Apex

Flex Technologies

Roscom

EMPOL/IFFCO

Cary Compound

Sylvin Technologies

Konnark Polymer

Mazda Plastic

Thevinyl

ACTEGA

PolyOne

Hanwha (Korea)

Kingfa (China)

Thai Plastics

By Types:

Non-Plasticised PVC

Plasticised PVC

By Applications:

Pipe & Fitting

Profiles & Tubes

Wire & Cable

Film & Sheet

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by PVC Compound Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global PVC Compound Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Non-Plasticised PVC

1.4.3 Plasticised PVC

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global PVC Compound Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Pipe & Fitting

1.5.3 Profiles & Tubes

1.5.4 Wire & Cable

1.5.5 Film & Sheet

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global PVC Compound Market

1.8.1 Global PVC Compound Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global PVC Compound Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global PVC Compound Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global PVC Compound Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers PVC Compound Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global PVC Compound Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global PVC Compound Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America PVC Compound Sales Volume

