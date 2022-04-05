Solvents Market Research Report 2022

The global Solvents market was valued at 4327.57 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.05% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A solvent is a substance capable of dissolving a solute which can be in a solid, liquid, or gaseous state to form a solution. Solvents are chemicals that melt, suspend, or extract other materials. Solvents can be of two types: Organic that contains carbon, and inorganic that does not contain carbon. Oxygenated, hydrocarbons, and halogenated are the common types of organic solvents.During 2017, the paints and coatings segment accounted for the major shares of this market. Solvents help in dissolving and dispersing certain components in the formulation of paints such as pigments and resins which helps in maintaining the consistency of paints for applications. The ability of solvents to make paints more durable, decorative, and glossy in both indoor and outdoor applications will contribute to the growth of this market segment in the coming years.

By Market Verdors:

BASF

Dow Chemical

Ashland

ExxonMobil

Huntsman

Arkema

LyondellBasell

BP

INEOS

Honeywell International

Solvay

Eastma Chemical

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Celanese

Top Solvent

BioAmber

Flotek Industries

Invista

Monument Chemical

By Types:

Green and Bio-Based Solvents

Conventional Solvents

By Applications:

Paints and Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Printing Inks

Adhesives

Cleaning Products

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Solvents Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Solvents Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Green and Bio-Based Solvents

1.4.3 Conventional Solvents

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Solvents Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Paints and Coatings

1.5.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.5.4 Printing Inks

1.5.5 Adhesives

1.5.6 Cleaning Products

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Solvents Market

1.8.1 Global Solvents Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Solvents Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Solvents Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Solvents Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Solvents Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Solvents Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Solvents Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Solvents Sales Volume

