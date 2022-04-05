Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Market Research Report 2022

The global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet market was valued at 41.24 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.66% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Generally, the Rare-earth Bonded Magnet is produced by molding compression of the compound NdFeB alloy powder with epoxy resin, also it can be made by injection or extrusion from NdFeB alloy powder mixed with plastic.They are mainly applied to sorts of mini-sized and special motors, such as spindle motor (HDD, CD-ROM and DVD), stepping motor, synchronous motor, DC motor and brushless motor, etc. In application, Rare-earth Bonded Magnet downstream is wide and recently Rare-earth Bonded Magnet has acquired increasing significance in various fields of High Efficiency Motors, Hybrid/Electric Vehicles and Hard Disk Drives and others. Globally, the Rare-earth Bonded Magnet market is mainly driven by growing demand for Hard Disk Drives which accounts for nearly 33% of total downstream consumption of Rare-earth Bonded Magnet.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-rareearth-bonded-magnet-2022-537

By Market Verdors:

Galaxy Magnetic

Shanghai San Huan Magnetics

Daido Electronics

Innuovo Magnetics

Yunsheng Company

AT&M

Magsuper

Earth- Panda

Pinghu Geor Chi Electronics

By Types:

NdFeB Magnet

SmCo Magnet

By Applications:

High Efficiency Motors

Hybrid/Electric Vehicles

Hard Disk Drives

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-rareearth-bonded-magnet-2022-537

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 NdFeB Magnet

1.4.3 SmCo Magnet

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 High Efficiency Motors

1.5.3 Hybrid/Electric Vehicles

1.5.4 Hard Disk Drives

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Market

1.8.1 Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

2022-2027 Global and Regional Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition