Filter Bags Market Research Report 2022

The global Filter Bags market was valued at 6790.17 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.22% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

By Market Verdors:

Babcock & Wilcox (US)

Pall Corporation (US)

Eaton Corporation (US)

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd (JP)

Donaldson Company (US)

General Electric (US)

Camfil Farr Inc. (SE)

BWF Envirotech (DE)

W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US)

Lenntech B.V. (NL)

Rosedale Products Inc. (US)

Parker Hannifin Corporation (US)

Clarcor Inc. (US)

Thermax D Ltd (IN)

Filter Concept Pvt Ltd. (IN)

Jiangsu Fusheng (CN)

Jiangsu Filtertex (CN)

Xiamen Savings (CN)

Shanghai CGC Filter Material Co., Ltd (CN)

By Types:

Liquid Filter Bags

Air Filter Bags

By Applications:

Oil and Gas

Mining

Power Plants

Water Treatment

